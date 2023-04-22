Helping those with substance abuse in Winnebago County’s court system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Improving our justice system in Winnebago County and creating safer communities: that’s the goal of hundreds of people and local leaders who gathered Friday in Rockford to share their ideas.

“Justice that Heals” is the event organized by the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Its goal is to gather ideas that target people in our local court system who live with behavioral issues and substance abuse disorders and help them get treatment.

Winnebago County Board Chairperson Joe Chiarelli is ready to listen, hoping to learn our community can help people in our jails get back to productive lives and for many of them, put their substance abuse or mental health issues in the past.

“The criminal justice system is a really large system within Winnebago County,” says Chiarelli. “It touches everybody’s life in someway shape or form depending on family members or friends that are in the system and identifying their needs and risks and assessing that and getting them into the treatment programs they need.”

Topics ranged from targeted interventions to secondhand trauma in the workforce as well as stress management strategies for criminal justice professionals.

“The question of what the role substance abuse is in criminal behavior is not something that is up for discussion,” says Douglas Marlowe.

Doug Marlowe is a national expert on drug courts. He says substance abuse is at the root of nearly 45% of all crimes in the U.S.

“Listen to your gut, get a good sense of what the right thing to do is, and do the opposite. Whenever we follow our gut, we wind up getting the opposite of what we expect,” says Marlowe.

17th District Court Judge Janet Holmgren deals daily with people impacted by substance abuse. She says these new approaches to the criminal justice system could help in her courtroom.

“It’s central to what we do in our treatment courts and I think it’s really helpful and beneficial for everyone to hear this information,” says Holmgren.

The Winnebago County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, who hosts the event, was established in June 2018 to identify and address emerging and existing criminal justice system issues.

Money to pay for the event comes from the Chairman’s Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives and the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

