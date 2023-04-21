White Sox’s Hendriks says he’s in remission from lymphoma

The Australian could return to playing as soon as May
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed...
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie to end the baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Chicago. The White Sox won 3-2. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hendriks announced Thursday on Instagram that he is cancer-free. He posted several videos and photos documenting his treatment with this caption: “How It Started VS How It’s Going…. REMISSION. It’s official. I’m cancer free.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded: “We couldn’t be happier for you hendriks_31.” And Major League Baseball wrote, “Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam.”

Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago.

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found
William Jones Rockford
Pinnon Meats murder case stirs community concerns
Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Death investigation underway after body found in Rock River
Quinyatta Hutchinson, 23, faces criminal sexual abuse and grooming for an incident reported by...
DeKalb student teacher faces child sex abuse, grooming charges

Latest News

Six Boylan soccer players sign to play at the college level
Six Boylan soccer players sign to play at the college level
IceHogs take Game 1 in best-of-three vs. Wild in OT thriller
IceHogs take Game 1 in best-of-three vs. Wild in OT thriller
Rockford wins the series finale over the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in overtime, capping off...
IceHogs tap into NHL experience ahead of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
Hononegah volleyball extends NIC-10 win streak to 27 in matchup vs. Belvidere
Hononegah volleyball extends NIC-10 win streak to 27 in matchup vs. Belvidere