What to know before spending time in the sun

OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center shares how to identify skin cancer and sun poisoning.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With summer just around the corner, medical experts remind the public about the dangers of exposure to the sun with no protection.

According to Dr. Nandini Chattopadhyay, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. In fact, one in five Americans are believed to have some form of it at some point in their life.

“It is very important to be aware of any unusual skin marks or blemishes,” said Chattopadhyay. “So, you can catch it early before it comes high risk.”

The Patricia D. Pepe Center for Cancer Care at OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony Medical Center is offering a free skin cancer screening from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 6. The community is invited to get a free exam.

Patients should make an appointment by calling 815-227-2618.

