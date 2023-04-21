Three Rockford men face weapons, drug charges

Between Rockford police and Winnebago County deputies, three weapons and drug arrests were made over the last week.(Winnebago County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between Rockford police and Winnebago County deputies, three weapons and drug arrests were made during the last week. All three of the men arrested are from the Rockford area.

On Wednesday, April 19, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Zachary Sanders, 34, of Rockford, in the 700 block of North Bell School Road. Deputies found methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, and a loaded firearm on Sanders at the time of the arrest. He faces weapons and drug trafficking charges. Sanders also has outstanding warrants.

A traffic stop Tuesday, April 18, by Rockford police led to a weapons arrest. The driver, Patrick McGee, 23, of Rockford, was pulled over in the 2500 block of Auburn Street with several outstanding warrants. Officers found a loaded handgun reported stolen out of Rockford on McGee during the investigation.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers found an abandoned vehicle Monday, April 17, in the 300 block of Brooke Road. During the investigation, Nicholas Falls, 35, of Rockford, was connected to the vehicle and wanted on several outstanding warrants. Falls tried to run away from police during the investigation but was caught and taken to the county jail. Officers later found a loaded handgun during a search of the vehicle.

