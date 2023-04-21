Six Boylan soccer players sign to play at the college level

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan saw a packed cafeteria Thursday as six Boylan soccer players signed the letters of intent to play at the college level.

A trio of players will stay in the stateline as Emma Ambrose, Nathan Dorado, and Adan Pina will all head to Rock Calley College. The other half of the group will head to the windy city as Kyra Cruickshank heads to Roosevelt University. Finally, Maggie Schmidt and Izze Fritz will head to the D1 level as they both head to Loyola Chicago.

Fritz and Schmidt will join former Dixon Duchess Taylor Harrison at Loyola. Meanwhile, at RVC the men’s team will have four Boylan players on the roster next season as Rock Valley boasts numerous stateline high school alums.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.