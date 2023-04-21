Six Boylan soccer players sign to play at the college level

The players destinations range from NJCAA to NCAA Division I
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan saw a packed cafeteria Thursday as six Boylan soccer players signed the letters of intent to play at the college level.

A trio of players will stay in the stateline as Emma Ambrose, Nathan Dorado, and Adan Pina will all head to Rock Calley College. The other half of the group will head to the windy city as Kyra Cruickshank heads to Roosevelt University. Finally, Maggie Schmidt and Izze Fritz will head to the D1 level as they both head to Loyola Chicago.

Fritz and Schmidt will join former Dixon Duchess Taylor Harrison at Loyola. Meanwhile, at RVC the men’s team will have four Boylan players on the roster next season as Rock Valley boasts numerous stateline high school alums.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found
William Jones Rockford
Pinnon Meats murder case stirs community concerns
Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Death investigation underway after body found in Rock River
Quinyatta Hutchinson, 23, faces criminal sexual abuse and grooming for an incident reported by...
DeKalb student teacher faces child sex abuse, grooming charges

Latest News

IceHogs take Game 1 in best-of-three vs. Wild in OT thriller
IceHogs take Game 1 in best-of-three vs. Wild in OT thriller
Rockford wins the series finale over the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in overtime, capping off...
IceHogs tap into NHL experience ahead of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
Hononegah volleyball extends NIC-10 win streak to 27 in matchup vs. Belvidere
Hononegah volleyball extends NIC-10 win streak to 27 in matchup vs. Belvidere
Four student athletes who used to play high school soccer locally make their return Sunday.
Spring soccer game in Loves Park features local athletes