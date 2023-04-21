Severe weather threat over, cooler air taking over

Friday likely to be last 60° for a week
By Mark Henderson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Things got rather bumpy across the Stateline for awhile Thursday afternoon, with approximately 90% of the area under a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning at one point in time.

Thankfully, that threat has since passed, and much quieter, albeit much cooler conditions are moving in.

Skies should clear rather quickly this evening and overnight, though winds will remain rather brisk, so it’ll feel increasingly blustery as temperatures continue a rapid downturn. By Friday morning, we can expect temperatures in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunshine is to dominate Friday, and a southwesterly wind should allow for temperatures to recover substantially. By day’s end, high temperatures are likely to reach seasonable levels in the lower 60s.

Sunshine will be prevalent for most of Friday, meaning a very pleasant day is on tap.
Sunshine will be prevalent for most of Friday, meaning a very pleasant day is on tap.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are due back in Saturday, a day that looks, for lack of a better term, miserable. Cold air aloft will generate enough instability for widely scattered precipitation to develop. Notice, I didn’t mention widely scattered rain showers. That’s because there’s a legitimate possibility that precipitation will come as a wintry mix of rain and snow showers, or even as all snow from time to time. It surely won’t accumulate, but Saturday’s certain to have a much more wintry feel, as highs don’t get out of the 40s.

Your eyes aren't deceiving you. That's indeed snow showing up in the forecast Saturday morning.
Your eyes aren't deceiving you. That's indeed snow showing up in the forecast Saturday morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Light rain showers or perhaps a rain/snow mix will be possible around noon Saturday.
Light rain showers or perhaps a rain/snow mix will be possible around noon Saturday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll remain in the 40s for highs again Sunday underneath a mostly cloudy sky. Monday through Thursday will feature highs in the 50s. Finally, temperatures will recover close to 60° by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found
William Jones Rockford
Pinnon Meats murder case stirs community concerns
Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Death investigation underway after body found in Rock River
Quinyatta Hutchinson, 23, faces criminal sexual abuse and grooming for an incident reported by...
DeKalb student teacher faces child sex abuse, grooming charges

Latest News

Storms have now moved out of our immediate area.
Mark's Thursday Forecast - 4/20/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe thunderstorm warning for several counties
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe thunderstorm warning for several counties
A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire area through 8:00pm.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 8:00pm
Andy's Midday Forecast -- Thursday, April 20
Andy's Midday Forecast -- Thursday, April 20