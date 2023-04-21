Severe weather threat over, cooler air taking over

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Things got rather bumpy across the Stateline for awhile Thursday afternoon, with approximately 90% of the area under a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning at one point in time.

Thankfully, that threat has since passed, and much quieter, albeit much cooler conditions are moving in.

Skies should clear rather quickly this evening and overnight, though winds will remain rather brisk, so it’ll feel increasingly blustery as temperatures continue a rapid downturn. By Friday morning, we can expect temperatures in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunshine is to dominate Friday, and a southwesterly wind should allow for temperatures to recover substantially. By day’s end, high temperatures are likely to reach seasonable levels in the lower 60s.

Sunshine will be prevalent for most of Friday, meaning a very pleasant day is on tap. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are due back in Saturday, a day that looks, for lack of a better term, miserable. Cold air aloft will generate enough instability for widely scattered precipitation to develop. Notice, I didn’t mention widely scattered rain showers. That’s because there’s a legitimate possibility that precipitation will come as a wintry mix of rain and snow showers, or even as all snow from time to time. It surely won’t accumulate, but Saturday’s certain to have a much more wintry feel, as highs don’t get out of the 40s.

Your eyes aren't deceiving you. That's indeed snow showing up in the forecast Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Light rain showers or perhaps a rain/snow mix will be possible around noon Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll remain in the 40s for highs again Sunday underneath a mostly cloudy sky. Monday through Thursday will feature highs in the 50s. Finally, temperatures will recover close to 60° by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.