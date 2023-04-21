To sell or to save: Stephenson County Board debates fate of Walnut Acres

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The hope was more heated debate would finally lead to a decision but that decision is once again put on hold concerning the longest running nursing home in Stephenson County.

The Stephenson County Board votes to not follow up on a letter of intent from a healthcare investment company to buy Walnut Acres for $1.6 million but they haven’t ruled out accepting the offer yet and won’t decide until the next meeting.

A strong showing of Freeport residents voice their concerns about selling Walnut Acres; a possible fate that currently lies in the hands of the Stephenson County Board.

“It’s not fair to let those residents relocate and it’s not fair to let those employees go,” says concerned citizen Mary Drake. “Letting employees go is always a difficult decision and relocating the residents cannot be a simple manner even if it’s just across the town.”

The Stephenson County Board has been in contact with Helios, a broker for the nursing home. Board Chairperson Scott Helms says it’s better for another party to oversee the nursing home instead of the county.

“The best chance for the residents and the employees to stay out there and stay employed is for someone else to own the nursing home besides Stephenson County,” says Helms.

Helms says the nursing home has more than a million dollars in revenue to make up and the county has exhausted all options trying to save it on its own.

“There’s a reason why there are only 16 or 17 county nursing homes in a state with 102 counties,” says Helms.

About 50 people live in the nursing home. One board member who believes walnut acres should be saved, says if the board leaves management to the professionals, they can almost double the number of current residents.

“The nursing home can be saved. We just got to stop saying we’re going to sell the nursing home,” says Stephenson County Board member Bill Hadley.

Another option discussed is to have a referendum. Because Walnut Acres was built on a referendum, the Stephenson County State’s Attorney says the nursing home could also be sold with a referendum.

The letter of intent by the potential buyer just means that company is interested in taking over Walnut Acres.

They still haven’t made an official commitment to buy the nursing home from the county at that $1.6 million price tag.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.