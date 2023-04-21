Second Illinois Athletes HQ location set to open in Machesney Park in May

By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A new baseball and softball training facility is set to come to the stateline in the next few weeks. Athletes HQ is set to open their second Illinois facility in Machesney Park in “mid-May” according to a press release.

The new location will open at 7864 Burden Road, just north of Rockford Speedway. Athletes HQ will also plan to have a travel team for both baseball and softball.

Local Franchisee Joe Filomeno was drafted in the 15th round by the Texas Rangers in 2014 out of the University of Louisville. Filomeno moved to the Rockford area in 2020.

“I feel there is no better way to give back to my community than to help create similar experiences and memories for the local athletes within Rockford,” Filomeno said, “I am excited to share with them the Athletes HQ® culture.”

