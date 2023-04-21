Schnuck’s issues allergy alert on select pretzle snacks

(WIFR) - Schnuck Markets issue an allergy alert on select Schnucks Pretzel Schticks.

Two flavors of Schnucks Preztzels Schticks may contain milk―a known allergen―but may not have the allergen listed on the packaging.

Those with have an allergy or sensitivity to milk are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks; 10 oz. UPC: 41318-25268

Lot code: D0052023

Lot code: D0132023

Lot code: D0142023

Lot code: D1182022

Lot code: D1232022

Lot code: D1812022

Lot code: D1872022

Lot code: D2902022

Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks; 10 oz. UPC: 41318-25266

Lot code: D0112023

Lot code: D0172023

Lot code: D0182023

Lot code: D1582022

Lot code: D1932022

Lot code: D1942022

Lot code: D1952022

Lot code: D2882022

Customers can return listed products to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

