Schnuck’s issues allergy alert on select pretzle snacks
(WIFR) - Schnuck Markets issue an allergy alert on select Schnucks Pretzel Schticks.
Two flavors of Schnucks Preztzels Schticks may contain milk―a known allergen―but may not have the allergen listed on the packaging.
Those with have an allergy or sensitivity to milk are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
Schnucks customers are urged to check for:
Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks; 10 oz. UPC: 41318-25268
- Lot code: D0052023
- Lot code: D0132023
- Lot code: D0142023
- Lot code: D1182022
- Lot code: D1232022
- Lot code: D1812022
- Lot code: D1872022
- Lot code: D2902022
Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks; 10 oz. UPC: 41318-25266
- Lot code: D0112023
- Lot code: D0172023
- Lot code: D0182023
- Lot code: D1582022
- Lot code: D1932022
- Lot code: D1942022
- Lot code: D1952022
- Lot code: D2882022
Customers can return listed products to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.
Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
