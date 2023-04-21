Schnuck’s issues allergy alert on select pretzle snacks

The Schnucks brand Pretzel Schticks in Dill Pickle and Honey Mustard flavors may contain a...
The Schnucks brand Pretzel Schticks in Dill Pickle and Honey Mustard flavors may contain a known allergen unlisted on the packaging.(Schnucks Markets)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Schnuck Markets issue an allergy alert on select Schnucks Pretzel Schticks.

Two flavors of Schnucks Preztzels Schticks may contain milk―a known allergen―but may not have the allergen listed on the packaging.

Those with have an allergy or sensitivity to milk are at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks; 10 oz. UPC: 41318-25268

  • Lot code: D0052023
  • Lot code: D0132023
  • Lot code: D0142023
  • Lot code: D1182022
  • Lot code: D1232022
  • Lot code: D1812022
  • Lot code: D1872022
  • Lot code: D2902022

Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks; 10 oz. UPC: 41318-25266

  • Lot code: D0112023
  • Lot code: D0172023
  • Lot code: D0182023
  • Lot code: D1582022
  • Lot code: D1932022
  • Lot code: D1942022
  • Lot code: D1952022
  • Lot code: D2882022

Customers can return listed products to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Coroner: Death not suspicious after body found in Rock River
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Police lights
Two hurt, property damaged after shooting at Alpine Village in Rockford
A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire area through 8:00pm.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 8:00pm
Between Rockford police and Winnebago County deputies, three weapons and drug arrests were made...
Three Rockford men face weapons, drug charges

Latest News

Rain and snow showers are both possible Saturday.
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 4/21/2023
The family of 18-year-old Oswaldo Leon says they lives will never be the same.
Family of teen killed in alleged drag race in downtown Rockford breaks silence
Experts: Lawnmower accidents hurt thousands of kids each year
Experts: Lawnmower accidents hurt thousands of kids each year
Experts: Lawnmower accidents hurt thousands of kids each year
Experts: Lawnmower accidents hurt thousands of kids each year