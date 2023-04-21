Rockford man faces drug charges after community tip leads to arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Drug trafficking complaints lead Winnebago County detectives to an arrest on Friday.

Elijah Moore, 24, of Rockford, faces several possession and weapons charges after Narcotics Unit detectives executed a search warrant on Friday at a residence in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue in Rockford.

During the search, detectives found a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana inside the residence. Law enforcement also found a gun which was reported stolen.

“We are committed to bringing those involved in illegal drug trafficking to justice and making our communities safer,” states Gary Caruana, Winnebago County Sheriff. “This operation sends a strong message that narcotics trafficking will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect our communities from the devastating effects of illegal drugs.”

More is lodged in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

