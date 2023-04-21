Rockford-area leaders see demand for new tree growth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford-area leaders say now, between Earth Day and Arbor Day is the best time for people to bring life into their yards with new trees.

Several area organizations in the area made it their mission this spring to help with reforestation efforts. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow’s office passed out free tree seeds Friday and on April 28, Klehm Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will offer saplings during a drive-thru giveaway.

“This is the time of year for planting trees and especially with some of the recent storms and damage that have gone throughout, it’s a great time to be doing homework, finding out what’s a good tree for your property,” said Klehm Arboretum and Botanical Gardens executive director Alex Mills.

Mills says this is one of his favorite times of the year where we celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day. He says it’s not just because trees are a beautiful addition to our landscape, they offer a lot of benefits.

“Properties look prettier and sell for higher dollar amounts when they’re surrounded by trees,” Mills said. “Trees help filter the water, they provide shade and reduce cooling costs for buildings.”

Gummow is a long-time advocate for a clean environment and as the former executive director of Keep Nothern Illinois Beautiful, she now hands out free tree seeds for Earth Day.

“The clerk’s office is looking at going green to show all of Winnebago county the importance that trees are in our community,” Gummow said.

Gummow says our neighborhoods lose a lot of trees each year, so there’s a great push to restore those that are gone.

“Trees are always going to have disease, or there’s going to be storms, sometimes we have to remove trees because of power lines and various reasons, so we should always be thinking of planting new trees in the Forest City,” Gummow said.

She also says planting trees offers a good lesson for all of us, which is to appreciate and take care of the environment.

“We all want to breathe clean air, drink clean water and live in a community that’s clean and beautiful.”

It’s a law in Illinois to call 411 before you dig to plant a tree to avoid damaging an underground utility line or causing an injury.

Rockford residents should make sure a tree works with their property and won’t cause issues by checking out the city’s tree policy on their website.

