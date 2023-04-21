Raptors fire head coach Nick Nurse after six seasons

Nurse led the Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history in 2019
Rendering of FanDuel Sportsbook signage at Toronto Raptors Game as part of new partnership with...
Rendering of FanDuel Sportsbook signage at Toronto Raptors Game as part of new partnership with Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) - Nick Nurse was fired Friday as coach of the Toronto Raptors, four years after he led the franchise to its first and only NBA championship.

Nurse went 227-163 in his five seasons with the Raptors, with his .582 winning percentage ranking as the best of any coach in franchise history.

The last three seasons have not gone as the team planned. The Raptors missed the playoffs in 2021, a year where they were forced to call Tampa, Florida, home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge of getting teams in and out of Canada for games. They lost in the first round in 2022, and lost an elimination game at home in the play-in tournament this season.

“The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken lightly, especially when it comes to a person who has been an integral part of this franchise’s most historic accomplishments, and who has been a steady leader through some of our team’s most challenging times,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said.

Ujiri called the move “an opportunity for us to reset, to refocus, to put into place the personnel and the players who will help us reach our goal of winning our next championship.”

Nurse was with the Raptors for 10 seasons, the first five as an assistant. He suggested in March that he might take some time after the season to decide his own future.

“Just see how the relationship with the organization is and everything,” Nurse said. “It’s been 10 years for me, which is a pretty good run. Over those 10 years, we’ve got to be up there in number of wins with anybody in the league.”

He was right: Only Golden State (.661) has a better winning percentage than Toronto (.613) in that timespan.

Former Boston coach Ime Udoka is among the coaches whom Toronto is expected to consider for Nurse’s replacement. Udoka, who has been close with Ujiri for years, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Coroner: Death not suspicious after body found in Rock River
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Police lights
Two hurt, property damaged after shooting at Alpine Village in Rockford
A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire area through 8:00pm.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 8:00pm
Between Rockford police and Winnebago County deputies, three weapons and drug arrests were made...
Three Rockford men face weapons, drug charges

Latest News

Reece Ewing and Carson Paetow homered and two University of Southern Mississippi pitchers held...
Second Illinois Athletes HQ location set to open in Machesney Park in May
Durand’s Roger Maines stays close to home, signs to play basketball at Rockford University
Durand’s Roger Maines stays close to home, signs to play basketball at Rockford University
Belvidere North’s all-time 3-point leader Ethan Andre signs to play basketball at Augustana...
Belvidere North’s all-time 3-point leader Ethan Andre signs to play basketball at Augustana College
Hononegah's Molly Littlefield signs on to play NCAA DI volleyball at Gardner-Webb
Hononegah’s Molly Littlefield signs on to play NCAA DI volleyball at Gardner-Webb