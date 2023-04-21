Police: Body found on 11th Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A second death investigation in 24 hours is opened by police after a body is found.

Police say they found a 47-year-old woman dead in the 3900 block of 11th Street. No further information about her identity has been released, but authorities did share the information via social media:

Rockford PD is conducting a Death Investigation in the 3900 block of 11th Street. A 47 year old Rockford female was found deceased. This investigation is ongoing. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 21, 2023

The discovery comes on the heels of another body found Thursday, April 20 just north of the Auburn Street bridge in Rockford. The person was recovered from the Rock River and has only been described as a black man.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

