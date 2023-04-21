Narcan maker aims for $50 over-the-counter price

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - The maker of Narcan nasal spray is working to lower the cost of the life-saving product.

Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than $50 for its Narcan now that the Food and Drug Administration allows for over-the-counter sales.

Its goal is to match the price that government agencies, nonprofits and first responders pay for the product, which is used to quickly treat opioid overdoses.

The wholesale price is $125.

Pricing for over-the-counter Narcan will be left to individual retailers.

Emergent aims to have Narcan available online and in stores by late summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

