Great American Clean Up event coming to Rockford area

Volunteers will help clear local roads of plastics and debris.
(WWNY)
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Earth Day around the corner, it’s a great time to think about how to protect Mother Earth.

On Saturday, April 29, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is partnering with Keep America Beautiful for The Great American Clean Up.

This day is dedicated to cleaning up trash and other items scattered throughout the stateline that are causing harm to the surrounding environment.

“Here we try to do it around spring time when the grass is not too high so it’s not going to cover all the trash. And as you’ve driven around town you’ve thought ‘wow once the snow melts look at all this trash here.’ It kind of accumulates over the winter.

You can still sign up on the Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful website. The last day to sign up to volunteer is Sunday, April 23.

