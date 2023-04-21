Gas prices not stopping RV travelers, campers

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2023 camping season is right around the corner, and RV owners will again left to contend with high gas prices.

But, according to stateline travelers, it won’t be a problem.

“There’s no chance I am not going to continue to do this for the foreseeable future,” said Susan Halvorsen, who hauls her 20-foot camping trailer between Pearl Lake and Texas every year, putting on at least a few thousand miles.

Halvorsen is well aware that fuel costs are still denting the American wallet three years after the pandemic nearly crippled the economy. And she has travel concerns, but they have little to do with the price of gas.

“Expenses for the trailer keep creeping up when I don’t expect them but (camping) still gives me so much freedom,” she said.

The camping and RV industries have thrived off that freedom for decades. In 2020 industry experts feared their success had come to an end.

“Initially, when COVID hit, it knocked our industry down just like it did all others,” said Mark Finnegan, president of Finnegans’ RV Center in South Beloit.

But the industry didn’t stay down. The pandemic inadvertently created a new generation of RVers who, like Halvorsen, have no plans to stop.

“The only thing that would make me stop is my travel trailer that I am using would completely fall apart on me,” Halvorsen said.

That average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the stateline is currently around $3.65.

