Experts: Lawnmower accidents hurt thousands of kids each year

By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - As the weather gets warmer, it’s very important to remember some safety tips, specifically the ones that help kids avoid serious lawnmower injuries.

Rishelle Eithun is a pediatric injury prevention program manager at UW Health Kids and she says each year, thousands of kids are taken to the emergency room because for accidents and injuries involving lawn mowers.

More than 9,000 kids are seen each year for lawn mower-related injuries, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Eithun offers advice to parents and says if kids are outside playing it’s vital to have a supervisor, because most injuries happen in a split second.

“The big thing for us is to be aware that these things can happen; they do happen.” She adds the caveat that parents do the best they can to keep kids safe around anything that is motorized while it’s being operated.

