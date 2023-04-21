500 people show up for unaccompanied veteran’s funeral, shocking organizers

Hundreds of people showed up to the burial for an unaccompanied veteran at Rock Island National Cemetery on Thursday. (Source: KWQC)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) – Hundreds of people showed up to the burial of an unaccompanied veteran on Thursday.

An unaccompanied veteran is one who has no known family or next of kin.

The burial of David Craig Yoder, 64, was held at Rock Island National Cemetery, located in Illinois along the Iowa border.

Yoder was born on May 29, 1959, and died on Feb. 2, 2023. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1976 to 1979, and his rank was Private First Class.

Organizers believe about 500 people showed up for the burial, which was a welcomed surprise.

Foster Cremation Services owner and retired veteran Bryan Foster said he nearly shed a tear at seeing the massive turnout.

“I thought we would probably have 25 people, but to have this many people show up for this celebration for Yoder, it was an honor,” Foster said.

Rock Island National Cemetery was established in 1863. Today, it is the final resting place of veterans who served in the Civil War, Mexican War, Indian Wars, Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Death investigation underway after body found in Rock River
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Police lights
Two hurt, property damaged after shooting at Alpine Village in Rockford
A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire area through 8:00pm.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 8:00pm
Between Rockford police and Winnebago County deputies, three weapons and drug arrests were made...
Three Rockford men face weapons, drug charges

Latest News

Body found
Death investigation open after body found on 11th Street in Rockford
Ivan Cantu had been set for execution April 26.
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case
Moore, 24, of Rockford, is housed in the Winnebago County jail without bond.
Rockford man faces drug charges after community tip leads to arrest
Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Fatal crash sparks fire on major Connecticut highway bridge