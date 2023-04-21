120 kids look to be crowned checkmate champion at Eswood Schools chess tourney

120 Third-through-eighth graders from several Ogle County schools vied for trophies in the largest Eswood Schools chess tournament to date
120 Third-through-eighth graders from several Ogle County schools vied for trophies in the largest Eswood Schools chess tournament to date(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - Third-through-eighth graders throughout Ogle County look to checkmate their way to a championship Thursday night, in one of the biggest and longest running school chess tournament around.

The Eswood Community Schools Chess Tournament is an annual event; and at 120 kids this year, it’s the largest one yet - 50% more entrants than last year. Kids from all the Rochelle High School feeder schools filled up the gym in Lindenwood trying to nab their opponent’s king in a double-elimination bracket-style tournament. And every school had at least one trophy winner tonight.

“I think when you sit back and you look at how well the kids are enjoying the activity and being out there,” said Eswood Middle School teacher and Chess Coach Philip Winters. “And they’re having fun doing it, that brings satisfaction that you are seeing something the kids are enjoying doing.”

.

