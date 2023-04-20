WNIJ morning host Dan Klefstad to retire

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than 25 years with WNIJ 89.5 FM, morning host Dan Klefstad will make his final sign-off.

The station asks listeners to submit recorded messages of Dan at wnij.org, to celebrate Dan’s contributions on the air.

WNIJ “early risers” and colleagues will miss Klefstad waking them up as the local host of NPR’s Morning Edition. He plans to leave the station at the end of April.

“Dan is someone we have all come to rely on at the station,” Staci Hoste, general manager of Northern Public Radio, said. “We all depend on his intelligence, work ethic and sense of humor, and he will be missed.”

Klefstad says after he retires, he plans to sleep in until at least 6 a.m. and focus on writing his next novel.

“I thought 30 years is a good run at a WNIJ and talking to our beloved audience,” Klefstad said. “That includes a quarter century of Morning Edition alone. And I really haven’t had a good night’s sleep for 25 years!”

WNIJ will broadcast listener memories throughout the week of April 24.

