Two hurt, property damaged after shooting at Alpine Village in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for two shooting suspects on Thursday who took off from the area near Alpine Village Center in Rockford.

Police dispatched around 3 p.m., to the shopping center located at 2410 South Alpine Road, for a report of shots fired. On the scene, police found two people were involved in shooting at three businesses and five vehicles.

During the shooting, one person inside a building was hit in the leg, and a woman inside her vehicle was hurt after a bullet shattered her car window.

Police shared some information about the shooting via social media on Thursday:

While details are still being determined, police say the investigation is open and active. Anyone with information on the shooting suspects should contact the Rockford Police Department.

