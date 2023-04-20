Storm threat over for now, but more on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After producing a masterpiece of a day in the Stateline Tuesday, Mother Nature was back up to her old tricks once again on Wednesday, bringing our area some wild temperature swings and a few rounds of severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures ranged from the upper 40s in our northernmost communities to the lower 70s along and south of Interstate 88. Meanwhile, several storms raced through the region in the late morning through late afternoon hours, some of which producing hail up to the size of golf balls!

Things have quieted down for now, but we’re tracking the potential for as many as three more rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, each one carrying with it at least some risk for severe weather.

As of this article’s writing early Wednesday evening, thunderstorms were explosively developing over eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa, with dozens of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in effect.

These storms are eastbound, and will reach eastern Iowa by the midnight hour.

Showers and storms are to approach late Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, they’ll be encountering cooler, much more stable air during their eastward trek, meaning there should be a considerable weakening trend taking place. In fact, much of this activity may well fall apart before reaching northern Illinois. That’s the trend being advertised in high-resolution models such as our Timecast model.

Showers and storms will be weakening as they approach our area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

You’ll notice in the graphic above another cluster of storms beginning to fire in eastern Nebraska at 3:00am. These, too, will be on an trajectory toward the Stateline, approaching central Iowa toward dawn and entering northwestern Illinois by mid-morning. With a southerly wind now intact come that time, we’ll be warmer and more humid, meaning these storms will have a better chance of holding together, and thus may bring our region heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, along with gusty winds and some hail.

More showers and storms are to fire to our west early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms are to threated from mid to late morning Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A break in the action is to follow from late Thursday morning through early Thursday afternoon. The big question during this time is if we see sunshine help destabilize our air, or if we see clouds hold on. Sunshine would greatly ramp up the chances for another round of nasty weather in the afternoon, while cloudiness would suppress the severe weather chance.

A break in the action is likely from late morning through early Thursday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our current thinking takes a middle of the road approach that some sunshine will peek through, though there will be a good deal of cloudiness as well. The end result is the redevelopment of scattered showers and storms ahead of a cold front in the mid to late afternoon hours. The expectation is that most, if not all of the storminess will be out of here come dinnertime.

A final round of showers and storms is to percolate ahead of a cold front in the mid to late afternoon hours of Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and thunderstorms should be done by the dinner hour Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, the severe weather risk looks to be quite low, but not completely impossible. The best chances for storms to be severe would come with this third and final round of storms, and should they become severe, all modes of severe weather would be in play, including a few brief, weak tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather throughout the Stateline.

The entire area is under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All modes of severe weather would be in play Thursday, especially in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much quieter weather settles in overnight ahead of what promises to be a very pleasant Friday. Sun-splashed skies are on tap, with temperatures ticketed for the lower 60s. Take full advantage of Friday, though, as it promises to be the best day we have over at least the next week. Saturday and Sunday highs aren’t to get out of the 40s.

Friday, by all accounts, looks to be a very nice day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

