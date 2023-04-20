Storage unit burglaries rise; renters demand protection

By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Storage units are meant to provide a safe and secure place for people to store their belongings. However, local residents are now experiencing the opposite as they deal with an increase in burglaries.

Sara Ahrens, a local resident, rents a storage unit in Roscoe where she holds many personal and valuable items. Ahrens was recently notified that she and her daughter’s units were burglarized and soon discovered many sentimental items, such as college awards and baby blankets, were taken.

“When she looks back at her life and wants to reflect on an award she got or a letter from her grandma who’s no longer here, those items are gone, so the pain that she feels right now is not going to go away,” said Ahren.

Ahren believes she was an easy target because of the type of locks on her unit, so now she’s urging owners to update their security and regularly check on their items.

“I would probably not put anything of value in those units that’s not replaceable and I would replace your locks with something a little more secure,” said Ahren.

Jim Holder is the owner of 173 Storage facility in Machesney Park and he says this is the first time in his five years as the owner that he’s dealt with burglaries. However, he hopes the community will work together to prevent this from happening again.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know. It’s just the fact that once you’ve been burglarized, you never know when they’re going to come back. So, we are getting different types of fast nerves. We’re asking the Machesney police to make more rounds through here,” said Holder.

If you own a storage unit, Holder recommends investing in a slab-type lock that provides more security than the regular padlock.

