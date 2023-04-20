Rockford grocers feel pain of soaring food prices

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As stateline shoppers are still scrambling to manage their food bills three years after the first COVID-19 shutdowns, grocers are also feeling the pain of soaring prices.

“For our essentials like milk, bread, eggs, all that–we keep a lower markup,” said Luz Castaneda, a manager at La Chiquita Food Market in Rockford.

It they didn’t, some stores run the risk of pricing themselves out of the market. But, that’s not to say keeping profits low has solved the problem. Castaneda says some costs are still skyrocketing, making the task of keeping retail prices manageable a monumental one.

“Our vendors went up on our prices, so we had to go up,” she said, adding that shoppers aren’t as loyal as they were before the pandemic.

“We see people buy things here and they tell us they are going to another place to buy something else,” she said.

That has left some stores left to get creative to keep customers, even it means losing money in some cases.

”A lot more people are taking advantage of sales,” Castaneda said. “A lot more people are shopping sales as opposed to getting what they want.”

That means there are certain items that shoppers aren’t buying as much of these days like snack foods and soft drinks.

”You kind of have to select which one’s a need, which one’s a want, especially little ones,” said Salvador Gomez, of Rockford.

Gomez, a financial planner, said the price of groceries has forced him to budget like never before.

“Thankfully, we’re able to sick to something that, budget-wise, works for me and my family.”

Economists say there is as silver lining. While the prices of eggs, butter, beef, and milk are expected to remain high all year, pork and fresh fruit are coming down.

