Rockford city leaders prepare to redesign downtown roads

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New changes are coming as the City of Rockford prepares to redesign the streets of downtown, thanks to the Complete the Streets Revitalization project.

City leaders say this project is a chance to create a balanced transportation system and provide more access to services while reducing traffic congestion. Jeremy Carter is Rockford’s Traffic and Development Coordinator and increasing safety and improving infrastructure is his primary concern.

“The city of Rockford is really trying to emphasize active transportation and the safety of pedestrian bicyclists,” said Carter.

Through this project, leaders will build a cycle track on Chestnut, Walnut and First Street and reduce the number of driving lanes. According to project experts, the current 3 to 4-lane loop is outdated and promotes unsafe speeds that have caused thousands of crashes.

“Since 2009, we’ve seen an uptick in pedestrian and bicyclist accidents and so anytime we can provide something that makes it safer for those users to use the road, we’re always excited to do that,” said Carter.

If you would like to learn more information about the project’s design and development, you can go to rockfordcompletestreets.com.

