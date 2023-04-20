Roads open after Whitman Street crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police reopen Whitman Street after a two-car crash Thursday at the intersection near N. Main Street.

First responders dispatched just after 11 a.m. for aid. No word yet on how many people are involved or if they are injured.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while clean-up and investigation is underway.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

