Leaders seek to redesign Rockford’s downtown with revitalization project

By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Changes are underway as the City of Rockford redesigns its downtown streets of downtown, thanks to a new revitalization project.

City leaders say this project is a chance to create a balanced transportation system and provide more access to services while reducing traffic congestion. Jeremy Carter is Rockford’s Traffic and Development Coordinator and increasing safety and improving infrastructure is his primary concern.

“The city of Rockford is really trying to emphasize active transportation and the safety of pedestrian bicyclists,” said Carter.

Through this project, leaders will build a cycle track on Chestnut, Walnut and First Street, reducing the number of driving lanes. According to project experts, the current 3 to 4-lane loop is outdated and promotes unsafe speeds that have caused thousands of crashes.

“Since 2009, we’ve seen an uptick in pedestrian and bicyclist accidents and so anytime we can provide something that makes it safer for those users to use the road, we’re always excited to do that,” said Carter.

If you want to learn more about the project’s design and development, go to rockfordcompletestreets.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found
William Jones Rockford
Pinnon Meats murder case stirs community concerns
Quinyatta Hutchinson, 23, faces criminal sexual abuse and grooming for an incident reported by...
DeKalb student teacher faces child sex abuse, grooming charges
Illinois cannabis supporters reflect on three years in business
Rockford-area businesses find new ways to capitalize on cannabis legalization

Latest News

Youth have the opportunity to see professional musicians in their element, planting the seed...
Rockford Symphony Orchestra perform for stateline students
Judith Picus
Former Rockford School Board president dies at 93
Community members gather to learn more information the revitalization project
Rockford city leaders prepare to redesign downtown roads
The Beloit City Council re-elected their council president and the council vice president after...
Beloit City Council president, vice president wins re-election