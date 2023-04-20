Former Rockford School Board president dies at 93

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A prominent member of the Rockford community and former president of the Rockford Public School Board died at 93 years old on Sunday in Naples, Florida.

Judith Picus served two terms on the Rockford school board, of which she served two years as the president. She was also a board member of the United Way and YWCA in town. She made history as the first female president of Temple Beth-El, and served as the temple’s religious school principal for 15 years.

The list of her community engagements and volunteer participation goes on, but Picus received multiple awards for her impact on the community, including the Marcella Harris Community Service Award and Cornerstone Super Senior Award.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Charles Picus. She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Picus; details on when have not yet been announced.

