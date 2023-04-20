FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 8:00pm
Strong to severe storms likely through dinnertime
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The threat for severe weather is rising quickly in the Stateline this afternoon as sunshine has emerged and temperatures have begun to soar.
That has created an environment that’s extremely favorable for severe thunderstorm development. That that reason, it’s no surprise that a Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire area through 8:00 this evening. Conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms that could produce extremely large hail, wind gusts of 75mph or greater, as well as tornadoes, a few potentially strong.
Locally, it appears as though our greatest threat for severe weather will be between 3:00pm and 6:00pm, with conditions rapidly improving thereafter.
