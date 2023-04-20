Death investigation underway after body found in Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement searches for details Thursday surrounding the death of a person found in the Rock River.

All that is known about the person recovered from the river is that they’ve been identified as a black man. Rockford Fire Department dive crews recovered the body around 2:30 p.m. just north of the Auburn Street bridge.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies immediately roped off the scene.

Investigators say more information will be released at a later time.

