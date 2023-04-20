Coroner: Death not suspicious after body found in Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities put the pieces together Friday about how a man was found dead this week.

An autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office showed nothing suspicious, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the investigation is still active, but no further information is available. As always, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 815-262-2800 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Law enforcement searches for details Thursday surrounding the death of a person found in the Rock River.

All that is known about the person recovered from the river is that they’ve been identified as a black man. Rockford Fire Department dive crews recovered the body around 2:30 p.m. just north of the Auburn Street bridge.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies immediately roped off the scene.

Investigators say more information will be released at a later time.

