April 20 birthdays

By MC
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 20 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
New Tazewell Goodwill hoping to reunite family with stuffed bear with late mother’s heartbeat
Thrift store hopes girl’s stuffed bear with recording of late mother’s heartbeat can be found
William Jones Rockford
Pinnon Meats murder case stirs community concerns
Quinyatta Hutchinson, 23, faces criminal sexual abuse and grooming for an incident reported by...
DeKalb student teacher faces child sex abuse, grooming charges
Illinois cannabis supporters reflect on three years in business
Cannabis legalization: why dispensaries aren’t the only businesses opening-up

Latest News

Judith Picus
Former Rockford School Board president dies at 93
Community members gather to learn more information the revitalization project
Rockford city leaders prepare to redesign downtown roads
The Beloit City Council re-elected their council president and the council vice president after...
Beloit City Council president, vice president wins re-election
Food Prices Soar
Rockford grocers feel pain of soaring food prices