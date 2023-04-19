Rockford man gets new judge in murder case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 40-year-old man accused of killing a Rockford woman outside Pinnon Meats three months ago received a new judge in his murder case.

William Jones is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson. His case was initially assigned to Judge Randy Wilt. Chief Judge Joe McGraw granted a defense motion Tuesday and reassigned the case to Judge Brendan Maher.

Stateline residents say regardless of how things play out in court, Anderson’s death was another act of senseless gun violence that has some people afraid for their safety.

“Nobody is safe anymore,” said Rockford resident Frank Vollmann. “Random people going around shooting random people for reason–it’s ridiculous.”

Vollmann says the killing was heartbreaking to hear about but it’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s not the first gun crime he’s heard about this year and doesn’t expect it to be the last.

“Drive-by shootings all the time–all over the place we hear,” he said. “It’s just not right.”

Jason Webster, of Rockford, says he feels for Peggy Anderson’s loved ones. He says upcoming court proceedings could be painful to sit through.

“I am sure it will be hard for the family to relive the situation, to see the details or the camera footage or whatever took place,” Webster said. “But ultimately, that’s what’s going to tell the story.”

Websters added that times have changed. He says too many people are quick to take up a gun to get what they want.

“Keep your head on a swivel and just watch your surroundings,” he said. ”Things are crazy nowadays.”

