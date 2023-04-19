Pattern to turn warmer, more stormy beginning Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Compared to Monday, things took a substantial turn for the better Tuesday, thanks almost entirely to the return of sunshine, which allowed temperatures to work back closer to mid-April normal levels.

Temperatures are to continue to trend warmer in the days ahead, though that may come at the cost of multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which potentially on the strong to severe side.

Things look to remain quiet overnight, though there will be a noticeable increase in cloud cover as the night goes on, especially as showers and storms develop well off to our west.

Showers and storms are to fire rapidly to our west overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Initially, there was concern that this was to form a rather formidable squall line, which would threaten to bring us an elevated potential for severe winds. While we can’t close the book on that possibility entirely, computer models have backed off on that notion considerably, instead diverting most of that storminess to our north.

Showers and storms will at least flirt with the area Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Still, we’re not to get complacent about storm chances, as they’ll still likely be close enough to keep an eye on.

A sizeable break is to follow, with several dry hours promised for much of the afternoon and quite possibly extending into the evening. However, given our area’s close proximity to a warm front, we can’t rule out a scattered shower or storm to fire at any point in time.

A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but many dry hours are promised. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More showers and storms are to fire to our west Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Regarding the aforementioned warm front, there’s an interesting story that’s likely to unfold, and that’s regarding our temperatures. With the front’s position along the I-88 corridor, there’s to be a significant north to south spread in temperatures during the day Wednesday. North of the front, temperatures will linger in the 50s, while south of the front, near 70° readings are likely.

There will be a large north to south spread in temperatures Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the front lifts northward overnight into early Thursday, temperatures will rise areawide, energizing the atmosphere for new storm development in the process.

Showers and storms may again approach the area overnight into early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will warm quickly overnight into early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Renewed thunderstorm development is likely Thursday, perhaps in multiple rounds, one coming in the mid to late morning hours, and a second to come ahead of a cold front in the afternoon.

Showers and storms will be flirting with the area by mid-morning Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms may race through the area late Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More rambunctious thunderstorms are to develop ahead of a cold front Thursday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms should quickly exit Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, the big question is whether or not we’ll face a severe weather threat either Wednesday or Thursday. The answer is yes, there is a risk for severe weather, but it’s far from a slam dunk. Chilly easterly winds off Lake Michigan may limit the severe threat Wednesday, while extensive cloud cover may limit the amount of instability in our atmosphere Thursday.

With that said, the area is placed in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather both Wednesday and Thursday by the Storm Prediction Center. Large hail and gusty winds are the main threat Wednesday, and isolated tornadoes may be added to the mix on Thursday.

The Stateline is under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather on Wednesday. Hail and gusty winds are our main threat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The Stateline is under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather on Thursday. Hail and gusty winds are our main threat, though isolated tornadoes aren't out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The moral of the story: be weather aware over the next two days.

