Overnight lane closures expected on US 20 for bridge work

Lane Closure
Lane Closure(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It will be slow moving next week on the U.S. 20 Rockford bypass while crews tackle bridge work on South Perryville Road.

Lanes will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24 through Wednesday, April 26. The closures will affect both the east and west-bound lanes. 

Motorists should expect stops along with the closures. A spokesperson from the contracting agency says the precautions will ensure safe demolition of the Perryville Road bridge.

