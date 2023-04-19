Overnight lane closures expected on US 20 for bridge work

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It will be slow moving next week on the U.S. 20 Rockford bypass while crews tackle bridge work on South Perryville Road.

Lanes will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24 through Wednesday, April 26. The closures will affect both the east and west-bound lanes.

Motorists should expect stops along with the closures. A spokesperson from the contracting agency says the precautions will ensure safe demolition of the Perryville Road bridge.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.