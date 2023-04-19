Overnight lane closures expected on US 20 for bridge work
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It will be slow moving next week on the U.S. 20 Rockford bypass while crews tackle bridge work on South Perryville Road.
Lanes will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24 through Wednesday, April 26. The closures will affect both the east and west-bound lanes.
Motorists should expect stops along with the closures. A spokesperson from the contracting agency says the precautions will ensure safe demolition of the Perryville Road bridge.
