IceHogs tap into NHL experience ahead of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most minor league teams never get to see their teams at full strength as successful players get called up more often than not. Although, as the IceHogs gear up for the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs against Iowa Wednesday, there’s a case to be made that the Hogs are at full strength.

With the Blackhawks eliminated from the postseason long before the end of the regular season ended, the IceHogs got major reinforcements before the end of the regular season. The Hogs picked up players like Joey Anderson, Alex Vlasic, and top prospect Lukas Reichel in March and April.

13 players on the IceHogs’ regular-season finale lineup picked up playing time with the Blackhawks this season. Among those 13 players included both goalies, four defensemen, and five out of the top six forwards. Forward Rocco Grimaldi was Sunday’s only starter who didn’t play with the Blackhawks this year after being traded to the Blackhawks organization last month. The 30-year-old finished with 73 points this season (33 G, 40 A) ranking him sixth in the AHL this year for points and third for goals.

“Every guy that’s come down from being with the Hawks, you come down with extra confidence,” IceHogs forward Brett Seney said. “And obviously, it’s a different pace, it’s a different level, every guy that’s come back and come in and helped and it’s easy for guys to come down and maybe be upset that they’re not back in the NHL or to come down and kind of disrespect the league a bit and not try as hard but every guy— I mean look at what Lukas Reichel has done the last couple games he’s come down and been one of our best players and won some games for us so it’s a great sign when young guys are doing that.”

“You know whether they want me up or down, just go at it with a good attitude and try and help,” IceHog Forward Joey Anderson said. Anderson was traded from Toronto to Chicago midseason and played 24 games with the Hawks. The 24-year-old made his Rockford debut in the team’s last two regular season games and has already racked up three assists with the Hogs.

“Whatever they (The Blackhawks) tell me to do, just go there and try as hard as I can to help the team, have a good attitude, and be a good teammate,” Anderson added.

Outside of the roster, the IceHogs have seen plenty of nailbiters this season as Rockford leads the league for the most overtime games played this season (24). In their 12 matchups against Iowa this year, the two teams had seven overtime games against one another with the Wild going 5-2 in those matchups.

“It speaks high on their character,” IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen said. “It’s been like that a little bit all year if it’s been the amount of overtime games we played or they’ve been able to show up when it really matters.”

