Firefighters help out college baseball team after their bus burns

A group of firefighters helped a college baseball team after their bus went up in flames. (WCVB, WBAL, RONNIE LUKE, VANCE SERRANO, CNN)
By Peter Eliopoulos
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WCVB) - A college baseball team was on its way back to Boston after playing a weekend series in North Carolina when their bus burst into flames.

A blown-out tire sparked the blaze, leaving the team stranded alongside the interstate. Fortunately, a group of volunteer firefighters offered to help house them until an alternate bus arrived.

“I was about to nod off to take a nap and all of a sudden the tire from underneath me. Boof! Just blew up. And I’m like, ‘What the heck was that?” Ronnie Luke, one of the college students on the bus, said.

Moments after that tire blowout, the Fisher College baseball team’s bus was up in flames.

The 37 people on board rushed to grab whatever they could as they quickly evacuated onto Interstate 95 in Maryland.

“I put my shirt over my face because I couldn’t really breathe,” Luke said. “I was in the last seat in the back. So, I was like, ‘We got to, like, go.’ I couldn’t even talk.”

Luckily, everyone made it out safely as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

“You never expect all that to happen. For example, I had all my stuff inside. I didn’t take it out like I was like, ‘OK, we’ll be back home, whatever, whatever,’” another one of the students, Vance Serrano, said.

However, another bus was hours away.

So, the White Marsh Fire Department opened its doors.

“Instead of having them, you know, stay on the side of the road for the next four hours. We really wanted to make sure that they were safe because of how dangerous 95 is,” Xavier Owens with the department said.

The fire department provided food, clothes and hospitality to the stranded team.

“They treated us like we’re family,” Scott Dulin, the Fisher College baseball coach, said.

The two groups played baseball, basketball and video games together until they were eventually able to load up and head back to Boston.

“They were probably the greatest people I’ve ever met. Like, they took us in, pretty much made us feel like home,” Serrano said. “Like we’ve known them our whole lives when we got there.”

The team returned to Boston safely a few hours later.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old dead after N. Main crash in Rockford
21-year-old dead after N. Main crash in Rockford
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater...
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Police lights
Second man arrested in 2022 fatal drug overdose

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Devin Sizemore was convicted of drowning his child in a pond near a barn in Oklahoma.
Man convicted of daughter’s death admitted to holding her under water for baptism, authorities say
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
Alabama police arrest 2 for birthday party shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting a union training center in Maryland on Wednesday.
Biden to discuss economic plan, deficit
DEA Administrator Anne Milgram speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in...
DEA chief faces probe into ‘swampy’ hires, no-bid contracts