DeKalb middle school staff member faces child sex abuse, grooming charges

Quinyatta Hutchinson, 23, faces criminal sexual abuse and grooming for an incident reported by...
Quinyatta Hutchinson, 23, faces criminal sexual abuse and grooming for an incident reported by DeKalb middle school staff members.(DeKalb County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old DeKalb man faces sexual abuse charges involving a middle school student.

Police arrested Quinyatta L. Hutchinson just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday at his home.

According to court documents, Hutchinson faces aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming―both felony charges.

The charges stem from an investigation launched Friday, April 14, after Huntley Middle School employees reported an inappropriate encounter between Hutchinson and a student. Witnesses told police the alleged sexual abuse happened while Hutchinson and the minor were on school property.

After talking to students and staff members, DeKalb police issued a warrant for Hutchinson’s arrest.

Hutchinson was released from the DeKalb County Jail on bond and is due back in court at 9 a.m. on May 16.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
21-year-old dead after N. Main crash in Rockford
21-year-old dead after N. Main crash in Rockford
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater...
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
William Jones Rockford
Pinnon Meats murder case stirs community concerns

Latest News

Beloit community divided over middle school shutdowns
Beloit community divided over middle school shutdowns
Beloit community divided over middle school shutdowns
Beloit community voices differences over middle school shutdowns
William Jones Rockford
Pinnon Meats murder case stirs community concerns
Concerns are being raised by the Beloit community after learning its west side middle schools...
Beloit community raises concerns on closure of westside middle schools