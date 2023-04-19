City of Beloit honored with 35th Tree City USA title

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit was recognized for its commitment to urban forestry through its 2022 Tree City USA distinction.

The City of Beloit Public Works Forestry Division planted 175 trees in parks and terraces throughout the city in 2022. The city estimates their forestry officials maintain around 35,000 trees citywide.

This honor marks the 35th year Beloit has received the award by the Arbor Day Foundation. The special recognition highlights Beloit’s dedication to urban forestry by meeting Tree City USA’s requirements:

Preserving a tree board or department

Upholding a tree car ordinance

Committing to an annual community forestry budget of no less than $2 per capita

Organizing an Arbor Day observance and proclamation

To celebrate the annual Public Works Week, officials with the Forestry Division will give out one small evergreen per person during the city’s farmer’s market on Saturday, May 20, as needed.

