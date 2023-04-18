Southside Janesville residents tired of living in food desert

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville residents want the city council to improve access to food by building a grocery store on the south side.

According to Rock County Civics Academy Managing Partner Richard Gruber, about 22,000 people live in Janesville without direct access to a full service grocery store.

Southside residents Charlene Teeter and Terri Roeber are frustrated because they have to drive at least 15 minutes to get to the nearest grocery store. Festival Foods, Woodman’s Market, Hy-Vee, Sam’s Club and Walmart are all located on the north and east sides of town.

Roeber said the problem started six years ago when Pick ‘n Save closed its south side location in 2017.

”Everybody talks so much about how they miss Pick n Save,” she said.

Teeter said she cannot find the same affordable fresh fruit, meat and produce that she used to buy near her home.

”When they disappeared on us, we started having to go to Walgreens and The Dollar Store which does not carry a lot of grocery items,” she said. ”But if you want to go across town with the gas prices today, it’s just crazy.”

Roeber wants to see Woodman’s replace the empty Rock County Job Center building on Highway 51 and Kellogg Ave.

”We need one really bad!” she said.

”The one piece of that puzzle that’s missing is that supermarket where folks can come and find the commodities that they need to support their life on a daily basis at a fair and reasonable price and convenient to them,” Gruber said.

The Rock County Civics Academy will host a public meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at UW Rock County’s Allen Hall. The meeting can also be streamed virtually here.

