Papa Roach gets ready to rock the Coronado Performing Arts Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The band Papa Roach makes its return to the stage with a new tour and is headed to Rockford, Ill.

See Papa Roach live at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St. for one of this summer’s most anticipated comebacks.

Tickets go on pre-sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, and open to the public on Friday, April 21 at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 815-968-5222. Tickets are also available in person at the BMO Center box office.

With a discography that spans more than two decades, frontman Jacoby Shaddix, guitarist Jerry Horton, bassist Tobin Esperance and drummer Tony Palermo have no shortage of material.

Their recent hit “Kill The Noise” sat at a familiar #1 spot in the charts for more than four weeks, followed up with the single “No Apologies” off of the 2022 released album “Ego Trip.”

