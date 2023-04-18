Nearly $1 million total distributed to area non-profits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a first of its kind grant program in the state of Illinois and six local non-profits will be able to cash in on nearly a million dollars thanks to the Human Services Capital Investment Program.

One of those organizations is the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford, who received almost a quarter of a million dollars from the state.

“We’re ecstatic. This comes at a great time,” says President/CEO Chip Stoner. “As we search for capital dollars, we look for local state and any dollars that can help improve our facility for the kids we serve.”

Stoner says the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford will use the funds to improve accessibility, emergency lighting, ceiling, air conditioning, a remodel for a group room and more. This will be done for its Fairgrounds unit on Kilburn Ave., which they bought in 2019.

“We knew they’re going have to be capital improvements. But with what happened in the pandemic and the shutdown. I think it’s just that much more critical that we have the best facility that we possibly can have for that neighborhood.”

“Non-profits are always struggling. They are so focused on getting their money for the programs that sometimes the building needs to get neglected,” says State Senator Steve Stadelman.

State Senator Steve Stadelman is among the state lawmakers to approve the use of these dollars. The state budgets at least $14 million for this program and a total of $947,471 comes back to Winnebago County:

Blackhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America: $148,000

Boys & Girls Club of Rockford: $246,458

Milestone, Inc.: $160,130

Regional Access & Mobilization Project, Inc.: $204,209

Supported Housing Management Corporation: $99,631

Youth Services Network: $89,043

“Our budget has been looking pretty good. Revenues and been much greater than usual and that’s allowed the state to get in the areas they have not been able to fund in the past and this is one of them,” says State Senator Stadelman.

Funds for the program come from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Spending Plan, which State Senator Stadelman supported in 2019.

More than 450 statewide non-profits applied for funding and 70 statewide organizations received funds.

The amount of money awarded from each grant varies between $50,000 and $250,000.

