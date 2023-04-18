Hard Rock builders commit to worker safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Casino Rockford construction is on a roll.

More than 1,200 tradespeople are signed-on to build the future Forest City hotspot. To ensure their safety, Brent Johnson, with Ringland Johnson Construction, signed onto a strategic partnership with both OSHA’s Federal and State offices, as well as the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council.

“We’re gonna ago very fast and we want those workers to come home safely to their families every day,” said Johnson.

Construction workers face a plethora of hazards, like falls, getting struck by debris, or electrical incidents. Officials are working with Illinois’ OSHA office in a consultant role, so they can be proactive, rather than reactive.

“Safety is not the absence of accidents, it’s the capacity to fail safely. So building defenses into you program, assuming that something is going to happen,” said Erik Kambarian, Chief of Illinois OSHA.

A few of the key parts of the agreement include an SHMS or Safety Health Management System, a collaborative process to find and fix hazards on the site. Supervisors will also be required to earn a 30 hour OSHA card. Workers will need a 10 hour OSHA training card.

“The partnership that we signed into has multiple goals that we’re tracking. Different training opportunities, job site audits, safety committees, all with the intent of providing the safest workplace possible,” said Jake Scott, Director of OSHA’s Federal Naperville office.

Johnson says each worker has an opportunity to promote their own safety. If they see something they feel should be addressed, they can bring it up to a supervisor, and special education can be taught around that issue.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.