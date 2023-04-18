Gov. Evers declares state of emergency in Wisconsin over flooding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin Tuesday due to flooding concerns in several counties and the potential for more widespread issues.

Executive Order #194 states additional personnel and resources are needed to respond quickly to the areas affected by flooding. The order directs state agencies, such as Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide aid if requested by local authorities.

The governor explained that above-normal temperatures have led to melting snow. Pairing that with heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from potential major flood impacts is a serious concern for our state, especially as the water levels could continue to rise in the coming days,” Evers said. “This executive order instructs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should the need arise and helps ensure resources are available to assist with response and recovery efforts.”

Evers’ Office also noted that some rivers and streams have risen to the flood stage and could get even higher with more rain in the forecast.

Wisconsin Emergency Management Spokesperson Andrew Beckett said Wisconsin Emergency Management is working alongside local agencies to mitigate the effects from flooding.

“We are really paying close attention to this flooding and stand ready to react if needed and really that’s what the Governor’s executive order today is really aimed at is if state resources are needed at the local level they can be deployed quickly and effectively,” Beckett said.

He added that heavy rainfall in the coming days will put more stress on poor drainage.

“Really local emergency managers have been doing a great amount of work on the local level in order to manage these responses. That includes closing roads and making sure that if residents need to leave home they’re being notified as we kind of progress through this in the coming weeks,” Beckett added.

Wisconsin Emergency Management said that residents could reduce the risk of flooding by clearing out their storm drains, unclogging downspouts and actually pointing downspouts away from the property.

