Frigid night on tap, though improvements arrive Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s almost like Mother Nature simply flipped a switch instantly sending us from summer straight back into winter.

That’s at least how it’s felt to most of us. From Saturday’s 80s to Sunday night’s snow to Monday’s February-like temperatures in the 30s, we’ve been on one heck of a cruel meteorological ride. Unfortunately, the tailspin is set to continue for at least several more hours.

Skies will clear gradually Monday night. Under most circumstances, that wouldn’t be a huge deal, but tonight’s an exception. The combination of clearing skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly. Ultimately, temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 20s.

Clearing skies are to occur Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning for all of northern Illinois. Any sensitive vegetation will be vulnerable to the unseasonably cold temperatures, and may succumb to them should proper precautions not be taken.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of northern Illinois overnight into early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, for the good news. Sunshine’s to return Tuesday in all its glory, and will shine from start to finish, allowing temperatures to return to more seasonable levels. In fact, the day’s forecast high temperature of 61° is exactly where an April 18 high temperatures should fall.

Wall-to-wall sunshine is on tap Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will increase late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as attention shifts to a cluster of showers and thunderstorms developing over central Iowa.

A cluster of showers and storms is likely to sweep through early Wednesday, with gusty winds posing the main threat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Modeling suggests the line should come together nicely on its eastward trek and intensify in the process, approaching the Mississippi River shortly after sunrise, then racing through our region as the morning progresses.

The arced structure of the line is a telltale sign that gusty winds may very well accompany these storms. Not surprisingly, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center places the entire Stateline under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday.

Storms Wednesday could bring gusty winds and hail our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That may not be the only round of storms with which we contend Wednesday. New showers or storms may develop along a warm front late Wednesday, with better chances occurring Wednesday night. Not only could those too produce gusty winds, but hail would also be a possibility.

More storms, some potentially strong to severe, are likely Thursday with the passage of a cold front. Close attention to both days will be warranted.

