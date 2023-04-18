Expect delays on Rt. 26 in Freeport for road work

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEOIRT, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists can expect delays over the coming months while a pavement project in Freeport gets underway.

Crews prep the work zone this week on IL Rt. 26 from Fairgrounds Road to South Street. Pavement work will begin Monday, April 24, weather permitting. Drivers should watch for traffic to reduce to one lane during work times. This project affects both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Work should be done by June 1, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

