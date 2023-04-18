Disney’s ‘Encanto: The Sing-Along Concert’ heads to Rockford

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert
Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert(Old National Events Plaza)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you love the hit Disney movie “Encanto,” you will not want to miss this sing-along show!

“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will bring a live band to perform Grammy-Award-winning songs during a showing of the Disney movie. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St. in Rockford.

Pre-sale tickets open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19. Regular ticket sales open at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21 on Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 815-968-5222. In-person tickets can be purchased at the BMO Center box office as well.

Dress up as a favorite character from the film and sing out loud to iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” to transform the event into one big celebration of the Madrigal family!

