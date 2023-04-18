Dealers: Rockford used car inventories low

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Although the car market is improving, shortages are still taking their toll on the selection of pre-owned vehicles in the stateline.

“What we are seeing is a lot less new car dealers taking in trades that are actually of decent quality,” said Matthew Alcorn, sales manager at Carlyle Auto Sales in Rockford.

That’s because drivers still aren’t finding much on area new-car lots. In turn, they’re opting to wait it out until lots fill back up with new models.

“[Drivers] tend to put their cars on the road much longer,” he said. “A lot of them go to the scrapper.”

Before the pandemic, used fleet and lease vehicles were also easy to come by on the wholesale market. Today, just like would-be trade-ins, they are staying on the road.

“If they’re not getting new cars to replace those customers’ cars, people are keeping them and driving them,” said Nick Shutkas, owner of Windsor Auto Sales in Loves Park.

Shutkas added that there are plenty of cars at auction, just not what he’s known for selling.

“Some of those cars don’t actually qualify for me to purchase them,” he said. “I don’t like cars that are all beat up and have been repainted. I prefer to buy a nicer car.”

Alcorn says he’s never seen the local inventory so low.

“I’ve seen 10-year-old-plus cars on new dealerships’ lots,” he said.

Economists say buyers are still paying up to 30-percent more for used cars than they did before the pandemic. The market isn’t expected to fully recover until 2025.

