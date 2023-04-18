Beloit residents can participate in ‘No Mow May’ initiative

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit residents are encouraged to let their grass grow taller this May in an effort to lift the population of bees and other pollinators.

“No Mow May” is an initiative that gives homeowners the option to delay lawn cutting to encourage a buzzing bee habitat early in the growing season.

Beloit City Council explained Tuesday that it reviewed feedback from the community in creating an exemption for the city’s long grasses and weeds section of its ordinance.

The “long grass” ordinance will be relaxed, allowing residents to choose if they would like to lay off the lawnmower during the month of May. Beloit officials asked those who wish to participate in the initiative to register online or in-person, and put up the city-issued “No Mow May” sign in their front yard.

In-person registration and signs will be available in the Community Development Department, at City Hall, located at 100 State Street in Beloit. The City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appleton became the first city to adopt the “No Mow May” initiative a couple years ago and others have followed. Menomonie and La Crosse also announced recently that they would be participating in the campaign this year.

