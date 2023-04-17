Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers and storms may be rather strong at times Saturday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday night, snow by Sunday?
The blaze occurred around 2:00 in the afternoon
One person dead in Rockford motel fire
Fatal Crash
Teen dead, two children hurt in Stephenson County rollover crash
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Rockford Roasting Company
Rockford businesses adapt to changing downtown market

Latest News

UTV Crash
One minor dead in Stockton UTV crash
Rockford's Midway Village hosts their annual Holocaust Remembrance and candle lighting with Yom...
April 16 named Rockford’s Holocaust Remembrance Day
Rockford's Village hosts their annual Holocaust Remembrance and candle lighting with Yom...
April 16 named Rockford’s Holocaust Remembrance Day
Lynn and Mark Scotch in Texas during 'The Organ Trail'
The Organ Trails: Wis. couple returns from 1,500 bike ride encouraging kidney donation
Courtesy: Anderson Japanese Gardens (Facebook)
Rockford: Non-profit garden organization returns for spring